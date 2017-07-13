Hartlepool United sign ex-Newcastle and St Mirren midfielder Conor Newton

Hartlepool United have made Conor Newton their eighth summer signing.

The midfielder has joined the National League side after two years in League Two with Cambridge United.

The former Newcastle United youngster has moved back to the region after Pools boss Craig Harrison beat off competition to land the 25-year-old.

Newton, who never made a first-team appearance for the Magpies, links up with his former Newcastle team-mate Ryan Donaldson, who also joined Pools this summer.

Newton will increase competition for places in the centre of midfield as Harrison looks to build a squad capable of getting out of the division at the first attempt.

The Geordie joined United when he was nine, but really came to prominence in two successful loan spells at SPL side St Mirren, along with pal Paul Dummett, helping the Buddies win the League Cup in 2013, scoring what turned out to be the winning goal in the final against Hearts.

After his Newcastle contract wasn't extended, Newton joined Championship side Rotherham before moving to Cambridge in 2015, where he made more than 60 appearances, including playing in their 5-0 win at Victoria Park last season.

He joins Donaldson, Luke George, Jack Munns, Jack Cassidy, Scott Loach, Blair Adams and Louis Laing as Pools' new signings since the season ended.