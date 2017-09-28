Hartlepool United sign ex-Nottingham Forest, Man City forward James Thorne

Craig Harrison has strengthened Hartlepool United's forward line with the signing of former Nottingham Forest youngster James Thorne.

The powerful 21-year-old is expected to come straight into the Pools squad for Saturday's National League trip to Woking.

Thorne took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday at Victoria Park where Pools beat a young Bradford City XI 6-2.

The Manchester-born player has joined on an initial three-month contract with an option to extend his stay to the end of the season.

Thorne began his career at the Man City academy before being released in 2014.

He spent brief spells at Salford and Macclesfield Town ahead of a move to Forest.

Thorne played the 2015-16 season for Forest development team and made his one senior appearance in August 2016, starting in a 2-1 win over Millwall in the EFL Cup.

He joined Maclesfield on loan late last season, making six appearances and scoring no goals.

Thorne's arrival comes following the departure of Padraig Amond to Newport County and an injury to Jake Cassidy.

Harrison used leading scorer Jonathan Franks, Rhys Oates and Ryan Donaldson as his three most advanced players last week against Eastleigh, bringing on Connor Simpson, Devante Rodney and Jack Munns in the second half.

Thorne has been given the number 10 jersey, formerly the squad number of Amond and, previously, Billy Paynter.

His arrival comes after Harrison revealed today that he'd been knocked back three times in the past fortnight by targets because of geographical reasons.