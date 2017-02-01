Hartlepool United sign Plymouth Argyle assassin Louis Rooney on loan

Hartlepool United have added a second transfer deadline day signing, bringing in Plymouth Argyle striker Louis Rooney on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old, who scored twice for the Pilgrims AGAINST Pools on the final day of last season, has played only three times this term, all as a sub.

Two of his appearances came in the FA Cup, including the fourth-ropund replay defeat to Liverpool last month.

Rooney on the bench on Saturday when the Pilgrims suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Yeovil Town.

Plymouth born and bred, Rooney has been with Argyle foer more than half his life but jumped at the opportunity to join Pools in a bid for regular first-team football.

Rooney's arrival follows hot on the heels of another loan signing, Sunderland prospect Andrew Nelson joining for the remainder of the programme.

The big transfer deadline day activity at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium was the departure of Josh Laurent to Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.