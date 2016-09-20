Hartlepool United suffer Magnay injury blow

Hartlepool United have been dealt a huge blow with the news a knee injury will rule Carl Magnay out for six months.

A scan has revealed that the right-back ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday’s game against Mansfield Town, being forced off just before the half-time break.

Post match manager Craig Hignett expressed hopes that Magnay's injury would not be as bad as first feared.

But a scan on Monday revealed the full-back will have to go under the knife and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Manager Hignett admits Magnay will be a big loss to his side, who travel to Plymouth this weekend.

He said: "It’s a massive setback for us because he’s a big part of the squad.

"To lose him for such a length of time is terrible news and I am devastated for him but I have no doubt that he will come back stronger.

"He has had a serious injury like this before so he will know what is in front of him but he’s mentally strong and we’ll ensure he’s got the best medical support around him to aid his recovery.”

Magnay has played in all but one of Pools’ league games so far this season.

The 27-year-old defender scored twice in last month's 3-3 draw at Crewe.

Pools' head physiotherapist Ian Gallagher confirmed: "Carl has ruptured the ACL and damaged other structures in his left knee joint.

“He had a scan in Darlington on Monday which confirmed our worst fears and now we will have to wait for the swelling to go down before he undergoes corrective surgery.

“Unfortunately, it means that he will be out for a minimum of six months but we will work closely with the surgeon after the operation and follow his protocols.

“Carl has been through this injury before with his other knee so he is aware of the hard work that lies ahead as we return him to fitness.

“It’s a huge blow for him and the Club, but we will make sure he is in the best possible hands both in terms of his operation and then his subsequent rehabilitation.”