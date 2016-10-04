Hartlepool United-Sunderland U23: Pools make eight changes for derby

Craig Hignett made eight changes to his Hartlepool United side for tonight's Checkatrade Trophy derby with Sunderland U23 at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Already without keeper Trevor Carson and Liam Donnelly on international duty, Hignett made a raft of other alterations.

Ben Pollock and James Martin came in for their first starts at the back with loan men Tom Heardman and Brad Fewster doing likewise up front alongside skipper Billy Paynter.

Nicky Featherstone returned to the centre of the park.

Sunderland U23 included a number of first-team figures, keeper Mika and Billy Jones and summer signing Donald Love.

Pools: Bartlett, Richards, Harrison, Pollock, Martin, Featherstone, Laurent, Hawkins, Fewster, Paynter, Heardman.

Subs: Dudzinski, Richardson, Deverdics, Walker, Green, Orrell, Blackford.



Sunderland: Mika, Jones, Brady, Ledger, T Robson, E Robson, Love, Greenwood, Honeyman, Maja, Beadling.

Subs: Strysek, Casey, Lawson, Pybus, Molyneux, Wright, J Robson



Referee: John Brooks

