Hartlepool United survival scrap in their own hands

Hartlepool United are in a “mess” but it’s one they can get themselves out of – and fast.

That was the verdict today of Padraig Amond as he prepares to lead the Pools line at former club, Morecambe.

This Saturday’s match at the Globe Arena could be pivotal to Pools’ survival hopes, given the gap between themselves and the relegation zone has shrunk to five points.

“There is pressure on us because of the weekend’s results,” said Amond.

“We need to make sure we get as many points on the board as quickly as possible to get us over the threshold.

“We are getting dragged in so we need to shape fast and make sure we go to Morecambe and get a result.

“No-one wants to be in a relegation battle, I didn’t sign to be in a relegation battle and that’s the same for the other lads.

“We’re in it and there’s a reason we are in it but we need to get ourselves out of this mess.

“If we are not careful, five points can easily become two points.”

Leyton Orient’s days in League Two look numbered though Newport have won three times under caretaker boss, Mike Flynn, to give County hope.

Pools have lost three in a row to leave them looking over their shoulders, with Amond admitting the Welsh side are a threat.

“Their place is a leveller,” said the 13-goal forward. “You can have the best team in the world but if you are playing at Newport you are going to struggle because of the pitch.

“Newport are of course, having to play on the same pitch but at least they are used to it – it’s a leveller for them.

“I’ve not looked at their fixtures but it looks they will win again at home.

“But I do know that it’s still in our own hands – that’s the most important thing, but we need to shape up very quickly.”

Amond says that for all the pain the squad are still feeling from Saturday’s defeat to Portsmouth, they must put the 2-0 result behind them.

“You have to be as positive as you can,” said the 28-year-old.

“It’s hard to forget about a defeat on the Saturday but you have to try to do that as quickly as possible.

“It hurts and hurts for days but you can’t let the hurt drag you down because then you are on a losing battle straight away.

“You need to learn from a defeat and make sure we do everything in the build-up to Morecambe.

“We did everything right in the build up to Portsmouth, but we did not execute it well enough on the day.

“We must make sure we do everything in our power to make sure come the final whistle this Saturday that we have three points on the board.

“We need to work hard because if we don’t we’ll end up in a very precarious position.”