Hartlepool United team news: Craig Hignett makes six changes

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has made six changes for the visit of Crawley Town to the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Having rang the changes for the midweek EFL Trophy defeat to Sunderland, Hignett went for a more senior line-up for the return to League Two action.

Toto Nsiala returned to the heart of defence after a suspension, with Jake Carroll coming back on the left.

Lewis Hawkins shook off a sciatica problem to start alongside Nicky Deverdics.

Adam Bartlett continued in goal.

Pools: Bartlett, Richards, Nsiala, Harrison, Carroll, Deverdics, Laurent, Hawkins, Alessandra, Amond, Thomas.

Subs: Dudzinski, Martin, Pollock, Green, Paynter, Orrell, Heardman.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, Connolly, Boldewijn, Smith, Banton, Blackman, Clifford, Collins, McNerney, Djalo.

Subs: Mersin, Arthur, Davey, Bawling, Tajbakakhsh, Pappoe.