Hartlepool United team news: Nicky Deverdics gets the nod

Nicky Deverdics has been given the nod to replace suspended skipper Nicky Featherstone for this afternoon's clash with Grimsby Town.

Deverdics will start in the centre of midfield for Pools, with Featherstone serving the first game of a three match suspension for his red card against Luton Town in midweek.

Elsewhere, manager Craig Hignett has stuck with his team that drew 1-1 at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Former Mariner Padraig Amond continues up top, with Billy Paynter on the bench, alongside

Starting XI: Carson; Richards, Nsiala, Donnelly, Carroll; Laurent, Deverdics, Hawkins; Alessandra, Amond, Thomas.

Bench: Bartlett, Martin, Green, Harrison, Fewster, Heardman, Paynter.

