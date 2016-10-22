Hartlepool United team news: Nicky Featherstone returns

Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone returns to the starting XI for this afternoon's clash with Leyton Orient.

Featherstone, who has missed the last three League Two games through suspension, slots straight into the Pools midfield, as manager Hignett makes just one change from the side beaten 3-2 at Carlisle United last week.

Defender Scott Harrison is the man to make way, dropping to the bench, with Liam Donnelly, who played in the midfield holding role at Brunton Park last Saturday, moving back to partner Toto Nsiala.

Hignett resisted the temptation to recall Michael Woods to the starting side - the midfielder has to be content with a place on the bench, alongside skipper Billy Paynter, who the manager said has a big part to play at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium this season.

Pools: Carson; Richards, Nsiala, Donnelly, Carroll; Featherstone, Laurent, Hawkins; Alessandra, Amond, Thomas.

Subs: Bartlett, Harrison, Martin, Deverdics, Woods, Orrell, Paynter.

Leyton Orient: Cisak, Kennedy, Parkes, Weir, Palmer, Massey, Atangana, Hunt, Bowery, Semedo, Janse.

Subs: Sargeant, Dunne, Adeboyejo, Koroma, Dalby, Benedicic, N'Nomo.