Hartlepool United team news: One change for Pools at Leyton Orient

Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison has made one change from the side who drew at Wrexham in the week.

In comes Ryan Donaldson for Devante Rodney at Leyton Orient's Matchroom Stadium, as Pools look to make it five unbeaten.

Craig Harrison has largely stuck to the side that served him so well down in Wales with hard working trio Lewis Hawkins, Michael Woods and Nicky Featherstone in the centre of the park, with Rhys Oates leading the line.

Nicky Deverdics continues his stint on the left.

Forward Rodney drops to the bench.

Pools XI: Scott Loach, Carl Magnay, Michael Ledger, Keith Watson, Nicky Deverdics, Nicky Featherstone, Lewis Hawkins, Michael Woods, Ryan Donaldson, Rhys Oates, Jonathan Franks.

Subs: