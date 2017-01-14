Hartlepool United team news: TWO changes for Pools

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has made two changes from the side beaten last week for today's clash at Crawley.

From the Grimsby loss club captain Billy Paynter drops out of the side, as does Lewis Hawkins.

In their place come Josh Laurent and Lewis Alessandra for the visit to the Checkatrade Stadium.

In Trevor Carson's absence Adam Bartlett continues between the sticks, with Nicky Featherstone captaining the side in midfield.

Pools XI: Adam Bartlett, Liam Donnelly, Scott Harrison, Matthew Bates, Jordan Richards, Michael Woods, Josh Laurent, Nicky Featherstone, Sean Kavanagh, Lewis Alessandra, Padraig Amond.

Subs: Ben Dudzinski, Brad Walker, Billy Paynter, Rhys Oates, Nicky Deverdics, Lewis Hawkins, James Martin.

Crawley XI: Glenn Morris, Lewis Young, Josh Payne, Mark Connelly, Enzio Boldewijn, Jimmy Smith, Josh Yorwerth, Billy Clifford, James Collins, Joe McNerney, Dean cox.

Subs: Yusuf Mersin, Jordan Roberts, Andre Blackman, Bobson Bawling, Kaby Djalo, Sanchez Watt, Conor Henderson.