Hartlepool United ticket sales soar past 6,500 for Doncaster Rovers game

Hartlepool United have now sold more than 6,500 tickets for the huge game against Doncaster Rovers - with standing room only left.

All seated tickets have now completely sold out though there is still availability for the Prostate Cancer UK Stand and the Niramax Terrace.

Second-bottom Pools need to beat Rovers and hope that Newport County fail to win against Notts County on Saturday teatime in order to stay in the Football League.

A club statement read "Pools reduced ticket prices to just £5 for home fans and they remain on sale from the stadium Ticket Office and online to registered users.

Fans are advised that there will no sales on the day of the game due to Police advice so all purchases must be made by the close of business on Friday – the Club has extended Ticket Office opening hours as listed below.

"The Club reminds anyone buying tickets to sell on that this is a criminal offence and that ID may be requested upon entry at the turnstiles with the Club blocking tickets at our discretion."

Ticket Office Opening Hours

Thursday 4th May: 9am – 6pm

Friday 5th May: 9am – 5.30pm