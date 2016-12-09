Hartlepool United tickets available for a quid

Hartlepool United fans could pay just £1 for an away ticket, after Crawley Town announced their first ever 'Pay what you can' fixture.

Pools trip to the Checkatrade.com Stadium on January 14 has been earmarked by home club officials for a special scheme to entice fans through the gates.

A minimum price entry of just £1 has been set for Craig Hignett's men's fixture next month, although fans can choose to pay more than that, should they deem the encounter fit.

Craig Hignett demands a reaction from his under-fire squad.

The scheme applies to both home and away tickets on the day.

Pools fans will be able to pay on the day by visiting the Box Office to purchase a ticket or simply going directly to the turnstiles.

Club operations director, Kelly Graham is hopeful that the move could draw in a big crowd, in a month where purse strings are traditionally tightened post-Christmas.

Reds' chief Graham said: "January is traditionally a month when money is tight for everyone.

"We don’t mind what people pay but we’re hoping for a bumper attendance to create a great atmosphere."

