Hartlepool United to appeal Liam Donnelly’s red card at Barnet

Hartlepool United have confirmed they will appeal the red card handed to Liam Donnelly.

The defender was dismissed for a foul, which resulted in a penalty, midway through the second-half of Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Barnet.

And as revealed in the Mail yesterday, Pools have decided to contest referee Nicholas Kinseley’s call.

Manager Craig Hignett was angered by the ref’s call, describing the decision as “amateur” in his post-match analysis.

The gaffer was particularly angry that Pools were handed two punishments – the penalty and the red – for Donnelly’s indiscretion, despite a recent Football Association rule update stating that this should not always be the case, provided the player made a genuine attempt to play the ball.

Announcing that they would contest the decison, a club statement read: “Pools have notified the Football Association of their intention to appeal against the red card shown to Liam Donnelly in Saturday’s game at Barnet.

“The full-back was sent-off midway through the second half for a foul on Bees striker John Akinde, which resulted in a penalty for the home side.

“However, after studying video evidence, the club feels there is grounds for an appeal and have this morning set this process in motion.”

Hignett described Kinseley’s weekend show as the “worst refereeing performance” he had seen in his time in football.

On speaking to the man in the middle after the game at The Hive, Pools’ boss Hignett said: “I asked him how long he wanted before I could go and see him. I’d love to be all quiet but I can’t.

“I keep thinking I’ve seen the worst refereeing performance of my life and then I see another one the next week that’s worse.

“I don’t want to keep going on about it, it’s wrong to do so but when they cost you games, points and players, then what am I supposed to do?”

Should the decision be upheld Donnelly will miss this weekend’s FA Cup first round clash with Stamford at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Pools should fine out by the end of the week whether the 20-year-old will be available.

Meanwhile, tickets for this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Stamford have gone on general sale.

Adult tickets for the first round encounter are priced at £15, with concessions costing £10.

Tickets are available from the main ticket office and or online.