Hartlepool United to visit St Johnstone in pre-season friendly

Craig Harrison has added a seventh pre-season friendly with a match at St Johnstone a week on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

Pools, who host Sunderland on Tuesday night, had been without a match next weekend but Harrison has now plugged the gap.

The trip to to McDiarmid Park will be a tough one - Tommy Wright’s Saints finished fourth in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Pools have won both their pre-season games to date, both at EBAC Northern League opposition, BIllingham Town (6-0) and Dunston UTS (7-0).

There is a step up in calibre this weekend when the side visits Harrogate Town, who ended last term dead in mid-table of National League North, the division below Pools.

It kicks off a demanding eight days, with Pools hosting Sunderland next Tuesday ahead of that long journey to Perth.

Pools have their second and final home match against Middlesbrough on Friday, July 28, ahead of the last curtain-raiser on July 29 at EBAC Northern League outfit, Whitley Bay.

Harrison’s side launch their National League programme on Saturday, August 5 at home to Dover Athletic.

Rhys Oates and Josh Hawkes currently lead the scoring charts with three goals apiece.