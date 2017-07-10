Hartlepool United unveil new home strip

Hartlepool United have unveiled their new home strip ahead of the 2017-18 National League campaign.

The new strip has been designed by the club's new kit manufacturers BLK with blue stripes incorporated down the middle and sides of the shirt.

A club statement said: "The Club Crest is inverted and embroidered in a classy royal blue on the left chest, while the BLK logo is carried in matching colour on the right.

"The new home jersey, sponsored by Utility Alliance, is made with the latest ‘Light Vapo’ material and is designed to be quick-drying and hydrophilic to ensure it remains lightweight but durable."

Pools wore their new away kit in the friendly win over Billingham on Thursday night.

The new home shirt is priced at Adults - £38, Juniors - £32 and it can be pre-ordered at www.blksport.co.uk