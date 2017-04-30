Hartlepool United v Doncaster Rovers to be shown live on Sky Sports

The biggest game in Hartlepool United's history has been picked for live coverage.

Pools, two points adrift of safety in League Two, host title-chasing Doncaster Rovers at The Northern Gas and Power Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

The game that will decide the club's Football League fate has been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports.

Matthew Bates’ men go in to the game knowing they must win to maintain hope of staying in League Two, while promoted Doncaster Rovers are chasing three points to try and claim the title.

Any other result than a Pools win will see the club relegated but victory will be enough to preserve our EFL status if Newport County fail to beat Notts County in their final fixture.

Saturday’s game will still kick-off at 5.30pm at the same time as the rest of League Two’s final day fixtures.