Hartlepool United v Luton Town team news: Liam Donnelly switches to centre-back

Versatile Liam Donnelly has been switched to centre-back as Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett made one enforced change from the side that drew with Plymouth.
Donnelly moves across from right-back for this evening's visit of Luton Town, with Scott Harrison serving a one-game ban for his red at the weekend.
Jordan Richards, who was close to a recall at Home Park, comes into the side for Harrison, replacing Donnelly on the right-hand side.
Pools are otherwise unchanged and are expected to continue with the 4-3-3 system which has brought them joy of late.
Hartlepool United team: Carson, Richards, Nsiala, Donnelly, Carroll, Featherstone (C), Laurent, Hawkins, Alessandra, Amond, Thomas.
Bench: Bartlett, Paynter, Pollock, Deverdics, Martin, Fewster, Heardman.
Luton Town: Walton, Potts, Gray, McGeehan, Marriott, Gilliead, Mpanzu, Lee, Justin, Famiewo, Sheehan (C).
Bench: King, O'Donnell, Smith, Cook, Vassell, McQuoid, King, Musonda.
Check out our Hartlepool United Facebook page here