Hartlepool United v Luton Town team news: Liam Donnelly switches to centre-back

Versatile Liam Donnelly has been switched to centre-back as Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett made one enforced change from the side that drew with Plymouth.

Donnelly moves across from right-back for this evening's visit of Luton Town, with Scott Harrison serving a one-game ban for his red at the weekend.

Jordan Richards, who was close to a recall at Home Park, comes into the side for Harrison, replacing Donnelly on the right-hand side.

Pools are otherwise unchanged and are expected to continue with the 4-3-3 system which has brought them joy of late.

Hartlepool United team: Carson, Richards, Nsiala, Donnelly, Carroll, Featherstone (C), Laurent, Hawkins, Alessandra, Amond, Thomas.

Bench: Bartlett, Paynter, Pollock, Deverdics, Martin, Fewster, Heardman.

Luton Town: Walton, Potts, Gray, McGeehan, Marriott, Gilliead, Mpanzu, Lee, Justin, Famiewo, Sheehan (C).

Bench: King, O'Donnell, Smith, Cook, Vassell, McQuoid, King, Musonda.

Check out our Hartlepool United Facebook page here