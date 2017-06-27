Hartlepool United v Wigan Athletic friendly cancelled

The pre-season friendly between Hartlepool United and Wigan Athletic has been cancelled.

Craig Harrison’s Pools side were due to host the Latics at Victoria Park on Tuesday, July 25th but the game has now been called-off at Wigan's request.

With away games at Notts County and Grimsby Town on consecutive Saturdays either side of the proposed date, and the Latics now having to travel to face MK Dons for the opening fixture in League One a week later, Wigan felt another away game so close to the start of the season was "counter-productive" to their pre-season preparations.

Pools say Harrison will now assess his options and decide whether to add another game to the club's pre-season programme.

Wigan apologised for the inconvenience, while Latics manager Paul Cook added: "We thank Hartlepool for their understanding on this matter."