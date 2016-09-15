Hartlepool United will face a Mansfield Town side down to only 15 fit players

Hartlepool United will face a Mansfield Town side down to its bare bones on Saturday.

But Stags boss, Adam Murray, who is down to his last 15 fit outfield players is still confident about doing the job at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Mansfield, who will start the day 10th, have, like Pools, won twice on the road this season in League Two, games he rates as “promotion performances”.

He said: “We have 15 really good players and you only need 11 don’t you?

“We will put out 11 players that we feel can rock and roll.

“On Saturday I want to see that grit and determination I saw when we had 10 men against Yeovil, when we won last-minute at both Leyton Orient and Newport.

“Some of our performances this season have been superb.

“You look at the games we’ve gone away and won and the performances we’ve put it, they have been outstanding.

“They have been promotion performances.

“It’s dig in time, but we know it’s there.”

Murray says he has been impressed with Pools under Craig Hignett.

“They do try to play, I think last year they finished strongly,” he said.

“They have some good players and some good attacking threats.

“We need to make sure, with the bodies we have available, we try to put something in place that impose ourselves on them.

“We have good players here. So until we get that full squad back it’s about making sure we are as good as we can be.”