Hartlepool United-Yeovil: Pools players need to respond to Newport defeat

Dave Jones is expecting a response from Hartlepool United when they host Yeovil in an 18th v 15th confrontation at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Pools undid all their good work from the 2-0 winover Stevenage when they lost 3-1 at Newport last Saturday.

They will tomorrow face a Glovers side in great fettle having beaten high-fliers Plymouth 2-1 in midweek.

“Yeovil have signed a couple of new players,” said Jones. “They had a good result the other night and they’ll come here on a high.

“We need to show the same commitment, ability and desire as we showed in the last home game, and not the last away match.

“The club is in that mode, play well one week and not the next, and that’s what we have to change.

“I believe the club has not had back-to-back wins in a long time and we are trying to change it all. Yeovil will be tough, but I’ve never gone into a game at any level thinking it will be easy.

“It will be hard – we have to earn the right to play and the right to win it.”

Jones added: “Last week was a disappointment.

“I learned a lot about my players and we have to learn quick – we went from a great performance to one that wasn’t acceptable.

“The players know that and they will be given more responsibility to try to correct that.

“We are trying to cram a lot in during a short space of time – changing the way they train, the way they think, the way they work and we want it yesterday!

“We’ve seen the good, and the bad, and we try to eradicate the problems and make them stronger, and stronger mentally.”