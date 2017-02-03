Hartlepool United-Yeovil Town: It’s a case of manning up and putting in a much better performance

Adam Bartlett is hoping to be given the chance to right the wrongs of the Newport debacle when Hartlepool United return to home soil against Yeovil Town.

The goalie kept a clean sheet last time out at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium where Pools beat Stevenage 2-0 – only the sixth the side have enjoyed all season.

We need to pick up results as soon as possible so keeping a clean sheet is going to help that ADAM BARTLETT

But it all went horribly wrong at Newport County last weekend, when Pools conceded three goals from corners to lose 3-1 at the EFL’s basement club.

It was a day to forget for Pools, with none of the side emerging with much credit.

Bartlett held up his hands to admit his display between the sticks was not what he would have liked and is desperate to play tomorrow.

“Hopefully, but I can’t be too sure after last weekend,” he told SportMail.

“I didn’t do myself any favours.

“Obviously, if I get the nod for the weekend, I’ll do my best to put on an improved performance and try to keep a clean sheet.”

Pools were as bad last Saturday as they were good the previous weekend.

And Bartlett is praying the good Pools turn up rather than the bad and the ugly side.

“Hopefully there will be a much better performance,” said the 30-year-old.

“We did not perform, all the way through the team, myself included. I was poor last weekend.

“Hopefully we’ll be much more organised, solid and committed.

“They were a bigger side and it was a poor pitch and we didn’t cope with it.

“But a lot of work has been done this week, we’ve had a lot of analysis and a few of us have been told a few home truths.

“It’s a case of taking it on the chin, manning up and putting in a much better, more commanding performance against Yeovil.

“You don’t like making mistakes, but getting it highlighted and having a few words about it is only going to improve you as a player.

“And if the individual player improves that helps the team as well.”

Bartlett has taken over from number one Trevor Carson, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following surgery on a shoulder problem.

He was encouraged by having a ‘nil’ against the team’s name after that win against Stevenage and is keeping his fingers crossed for more of the same.

“We’ve not had many, so it was nice and the more clean sheets we can have from now until,the end of the season obviously the better,” said the former Gateshead stopper.

“We need to pick up results as soon as possible, so keeping a clean sheet is going to help that.

“It was a big positive with it being the manager’s first game as well.

“To have a 2-0 and that clean sheet was the best possible start for the gaffer, but we’ve not followed that up at Newport.

“It’s been back to the drawing board this week, but everyone has knuckled down and put the hard work in.”

Bartlett is braced for a test tomorrow against a Yeovil side who returned to form in midweek against Plymouth.

After eight matches without a win, the Glovers, who include ex-Pools star Matty Dolan, shocked Plymouth 2-1 at Huish Park.

“It’s not an easy game,” he admitted. “That was a great result for them on Tuesday night.

“They’ll come here full of confidence, but we beat them down at their place 2-1.

“We have to go to it with the same attitude [against Stevenage].

“The staff have tried to get their ideas across this week about how they want us to do things and hopefully that’ll be evident tomorrow.”