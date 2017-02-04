Hartlepool United-Yeovil Town: Team news, Dave Jones names Amond, Nelson Rooney

Dave Jones has been bold in his team selection for Hartlepool United'sd vital league two clash with Yeovil Town.

The new Pools boss recalled 10-goal striker Padraig Amond, which was no surprise, but he also handed debuts to loan signings Andrew Nelson and Louis Rooney.

Nelson, who was signed from Sunderland, and Plymouth striker Rooney were named in an attack-minded line-up at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Rhys Oates and Lewis Hawkins dropped down to the bench with Michael Woods out with an ankle problem.

Nathan Thomas returned to the squad on the bench

Yeovil boss Darren Way named one of his new signings, Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro, in his team.

Pools: Bartlett, Donnelly, Bates, Harrison, Kavanagh, Featherstone, Walker, Nelson, Amond, Alessandra, Rooney.

Subs: Fryer, Richardson, Martin, Hawkins, Smith, Thomas, Oates.

Yeovil: Krysiak, Shephard, Smith, Lacey, Dickson, Butcher, Akpro, Dolan, Whitfield, Zoko, Eaves

Subs: Mugabi, Maddison, Sowunmi, Goodship, Jones, Ward, James

Referee: M Salisbury