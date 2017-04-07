Hartlepoool striker wants win at troubled former club Morecambe

Padraig Amond wishes Morecambe nothing but the best in these difficult times at the Globe Arena.

But that will not stop the Hartlepool United striker returning to his former club looking to add to the misery of the Shrimps.

It sounds a little Mafia-like, but it’s nothing personal – it’s business.

Amond is gunning for goals to shoot Pools closer to safety.

Pools find themselves uncomfortably close to the League Two drop zone – just five points separate Dave Jones’s side with Newport in 23rd spot.

However, if there was a team you’d like to visit at this critical part of the season, then it is Morecambe.

The Shrimps are in dire financial straits with the staff not being paid on time and the results poor on the park with seven defeats in a row.

Amond spent two seasons in that corner of Lancashire, bagging double figures each time – 11 in 2013-14 and 10 the following campaign.

Despite a more than decent record – especially given he was played out wide numerous times – he left for Grimsby Town in the National League.

It proved a decent move as he netted 38 times in an amazing 2015-16 season as the Mariners won promotion and visited Wembley.

“Morecambe didn’t offer me a contract, that’s why I left,” said Amond.

“It’s the best thing that could have happened to me to be honest.

“I had played in an unfamiliar position a lot of the time.

“Towards the end, I got a chance up front and scored.

“But I felt if I didn’t score that I would end up being left out, but I have no axe to grind with the manager.

“He is the man who has to make the decisions and he’s the one with his head on the block.

“I have nothing but nice things to say about Jim.

“He told me that his finances meant he could bring in a couple of younger players if he let me go.

“I never had an issue with him and don’t now.

“When we played them earlier in the season, when we were coming of after our warm-up, he was waiting for me to shake my hand and say hello.

“The job he’s done has been unbelievable, especially in the circumstances.

“He’s probably been working for free and still been doing loads of hours on top of what he should.

“It’s not nice to see what Morecambe are going through at the moment.

“I had two seasons there and I have a lot of friends there and know a lot of people who are still at the club.

“They’ve not been getting paid on time and I can’t imagine what that’s like.

“How Jim, the players and staff have rallied together has been fantastic.

“Everyone deserves credit, especially Jim and his assistant, Kenny McKenna.

“Jim is Morecambe through and through – he’s been there a long, long time as a player and manager.

“I’m sure if you asked [ex-Morecambe player] Lewis Alessandra he’d say the say about him.

“Jim genuinely loves the club and I don’t think anyone would have a bad word to say about him.”

However, and there is always a however, that will not prevent Amond looking to find the net tomorrow at his old stomping ground.

The Irishman, who joined Pools last summer from Grimsby, is desperate to get his current employers away from the danger area.

“I do hope Morecambe get sorted,” said the 28-year-old. “But that does not cloud the issue for me tomorrow.

“Getting the three points is the most important thing for me and Hartlepool.”

Amond admits he is still feeling the frustration of last Saturday’s home defeat too Portsmouth, who won 2-0 at the Vic.

“Had the shot Nathan [Thomas] had gone in instead of hitting the post, it could have been a different game,” said the forward.

“Given they are going for promotion, had we made it 1-1 then it might have been squeeky bum time.

“But they made it 2-0 not long after.

“I’m not saying Pompey had the cigars out but we couldn’t get near scoring.

“But that’s gone now and we must be ready for Morecambe.”