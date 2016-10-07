Home form must improve if Pools are to achieve their play-off aims, says Lewis Alessandra

Hartlepool United’s system is perfectly suited to playing away from the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, according to forward Lewis Alessandra.

But he reckons that if they are to achieve anything this season, they need to start turning home performances into results.

Taking the Stevenage debacle out of the equation, Pools have been good on the road so far this season.

No result and performance underlined that fact more than last week’s emphatic win at Grimsby Town, where Padraig Amond’s double and Nathan Thomas’s deft chip secured all three points.

And although Alessandra thinks the way boss Craig Hignett sets the team up, and the pace within the forward line, makes Pools a counter-attacking threat, he feels they need to find a way of bringing those away shows back to the Vic. Especially, if they are to hit their ambitious early season target of a place in the League Two play-off places.

“We have been decent the last few weeks, but if we want to do anything this season we have to pick up home wins,” he said.

“It’s important for us to do that because, if we don’t, it’s just points wasted.

“Away from home, we have been good and maybe at home we have maybe not had the rub of the green.

“It could also be the way we play.

“When we set up to counter-attack we have the weapons in our team to hurt the opposition.

“The legs of Nathan puts teams on the back foot straight away.

“Hitting teams on the counter works in our favour. And we have had some recent success doing this.

“But that is not something that has worked as well at home. We need to find a way of turning that around.

“Getting that first home win is massive for us.”

Having taken on three top-six teams in the last fortnight, another, Crawley head to the Vic tomorrow.

Things don’t get any easier for Alessandra & Co.

“They are a good side,” admitted the 27-year-old.

“But you could say that about so many sides at this level.

“Everyone just seems to beat everyone.

“We are missing a few, which is unfortunate, and they have some very good players.

“We will still be looking to get that win. It means a lot to us.”

While Alessandra has been impressive on the right, it has been Thomas, on the left, who has been grabbing the headlines of late.

The summer signing admits that when Thomas is on form it makes his job a whole lot easier.

And he has even set himself the target of trying to emulate Thomas’ achievements in September, where he netted five goals in five games.

He said: “He is so easy to play with.

“We spoke together five or six weeks ago.

“I mentioned to him about him not scoring then he goes and has a September like that!

“Hopefully I can have an October just like that also.”

Alessandra spent the last two months of last season on loan at current crisis club York City, managed by under fire Jackie McNamara.

The forward says he gets little pleasure in seeing the Minstermen struggle.

“It is sad to see what has happened to them,” said Alessandra.

“It is a good club. I really feel for the fans, they don’t deserve that. I got on with the manager. He’s a nice bloke. I hope they turn it around - whoever is in charge.”