How did Hartlepool's players rate in Accrington draw?

Hartlepool United bagged yet another vital point on the road, this time at Accrington Stanley's Wham Stadium.

But how did their players rate?

Pools XI

Adam Bartlett - Made one outstanding save in opening 45, could do little about the two goals, though... 7

Liam Donnelly - Looks every bit at home anywhere in this back three... 7

Matthew Bates - Brings experience to Pools backline... 7

Scott Harrison - Outstanding finish for equaliser. Goal capped what has been a remarkable festive period for the defender... 8

Jordan Richards - Both goals came from his delivery. Brilliant return to action. Gave Pools real width on right... 8

Michael Woods - Did a lot of the side's dirty work in midfield... 7

Nicky Featherstone - Saw plenty of ball, as he always does.... 6

Josh Laurent - Didn't quite look himself. Went off midway through the second 45... 6

Jake Carroll - Let his team down for the penalty, but was always an option of the left... 6

Padraig Amond - Goals are flowing for the Irishman. His hard work continues to get rewards... 8

Billy Paynter - Did not have much of an impact. Gave the ball away on a number of occasions, but worked hard... 6

Subs

Lewis Hawkins (for Laurent 64) 6

Rhys Oates (for Carroll 78) 6

Lewis Alessandra (for Paynter 87) N/A

Subs not used: Ben Dudzinski, Ben Pollock, Brad Walker, Nicky Deverdics.

Yellow: Donnelly

Red: None

Goal(s): Amond 59, Harrison 86

Accrington XI: Aaron Chapman 7, Matty Pearson 7, Mark Hughes 6, Omar Beckles 5, Scott Brown 7, Shay McCartan (Jordan Clark 71, 6) 6, Sean McConville (Jonathan Edwards 71, 6) 6, John O'Sullivan 6, Seamus Conneely 7, Billy Kee 7, Janoi Donacien 6.

Subs not used: Jack Little, Zak Vyner, Terry Gornell, Rommy Boco, Harvey Rodgers.

Yellow: McConville

Red: None

Goal(s): Kee PEN 55, Pearson 70