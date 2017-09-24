How did Hartlepool United rate in 2-1 defeat to Eastleigh?

POOLS 4-1-4-1

Scott Loach: Not even his brilliance could rescue Pools this time. Had little to do. 6

Carl Magnay: Took the ‘rap’ for the first away goal afterwards and said he was off-key though, to be fair, wasn’t alone. 6

Louis Laing: First start in seven and a couple of early touches looked unconvincing but soon settled and had a fine game. 6

Liam Donnelly: Not the tallest in the centre-half department but unflustered. Decent match. 6

Nicky Deverdics: Defensively OK, but some of his passing dipped below his recent standards. 6

Nicky Featherstone: Saw a lot of the play and looked comfortable moving the ball around, and set up ‘that’ chance for Rodney. 7

Michael Woods: Put himself about again in the midfield, did his best to get Pools on front foot. 6

Lewis Hawkins: Has been integral to the transformation of Pools in the last few weeks, did he have a bit of an off day on Saturday. 5

Ryan Donaldson: When Pools were finding it hard to put things together in the first half, he looked one of the brighter home men. 6

Rhys Oates: Not helped by some ropey service but never really got into it. 5

Jonathan Franks: If only he’d been on the end of the Rodney chance it may have been different. Spent much of the game trying to be a provider instead of a finisher. 6

SUBS

Connor Simpson (for Oates 54): Good to see him back after injury, had a decent second-half opening which went just wide. 6

Devante Rodney (for Hawkins 58): A ‘7’ for menace and a ‘5’ for finishing, he gave the away defence some uncomfortable moments but he found the keeper with every shot. 6

Jack Munns (for Donaldson 77): For a fella who’s not kicked a ball since August 26 this was a good effort. Lively and fine goal. welcome back, Jack. 6

Unused subs: Adams, Richardson

Goal: Munns 90

Booked: Rodney 70

Eastleigh 4-4-2: Stack; Obileye, Johnson, Howe, Wood, Constable, Hollands (Strevens 69), Cavanagh, Yeates (Matthews 78), McSheffrey, Zebroski

Unused Subs: Reid, Stearn

Goals: Howe 47, Yeates 52

Referee: Marc Edwards. Called the fouls correctly but ignored the Eastleigh time-wasting 6

Att: 3,374 (away 68).