Impressive Sean Kavanagh is only just getting started at Hartlepool - Liam Donnelly

Full-back Liam Donnelly is backing Sean Kavanagh to go from strength to strength at Hartlepool United.

The Northern Irishman is seen by many as the signing of the summer by Pools.

He has good delivery, gives us good options and is a quality defender, too.

And former Fulham team-mate Kavanagh is fast turning into what looks like the club’s January gem.

His performances have come as no shock to Donnelly, though, he played week-in, week-out with the loanee in the youth setup at Craven Cottage.

“Sean is a quality player,” said Donnelly.

“He has impressed everyone so far, but he has only just got started.

“I would expect him to only get better, too.”

Signed by previous boss Craig Hignett at the start of the January window as a direct replacement for Jake Carroll, Kavanagh has been almost flawless since coming to Pools.

The capture of the Irishman was seen as a quite a coup by those who had seen him at Fulham, or on loan at Mansfield.

Hignett even went as far to suggest it was Donnelly who played a massive role in getting the deal over the line.

“The manager did ask me to speak to him,” revealed Donnelly.

“He could have signed for a lot of clubs – there were one or two League One clubs interested in signing him. But luckily for us he chose Pools. I’m delighted he did that because he is a very good player.”