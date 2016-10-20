In-form forward Lewis Alessandra reveals just why he’s frustrated at Pools

Forward Lewis Alessandra admits he is frustrated with life out on the right-hand side of Hartlepool United’s forward line.

The in-form 27-year-old has netted twice in his last two for Pools, but has done so playing out of position.

And Alessandra believes fans have not seen the best of him yet at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, as he is yet to be unleashed in his more familiar central role.

The striker said: “I have been a bit frustrated (playing out of positions) at times.

“Because I feel like you will see the best of me as a player up top.

“But I did come here as a versatile forward player. And that is what I have had to be.

“It doesn’t make me unhappy playing out wide, just frustrated. At the end of the day, I will player anywhere the gaffer wants me to play.

“I will always do my best. And to be fair I don’t think I have done too bad out on the right.

“If I am in the team I am more than happy to be playing for Hartlepool.”

Very few forwards are truly disappointed when they are back among the goals, but Alessandra is genuinely upset that his two strikes have contributed to just a one point haul from Pools’ last two games.

“It has taken a while to get my goals but the saddest thing for me is that, again, it doesn’t lead to any points at the end of it,” he said.

“Goals breed confidence and hopefully now I can go on a bit of a run.

“The main thing, though, is that the team is picking up points.

“It is a team game. As a front player you want to be scoring but it doesn’t mean anything if you are heading home without any points to show for it and your team is dropping down the table.”

It was defensive errors that cost Pools yet more points at high-flying Carlisle United last week.

Alessandra insists that, as a team, Pools must learn from these mistakes, otherwise they may fall well short of what they hope to achieve this campaign.

“I hope we learn our lessons from this. We have to,” he said, ahead of the visit of Leyton Orient to the Vic this weekend.

“We have all held our hands up in there and whether it is marking or a mistake the lads have taken responsibility for what has happened.

“We need to move on, and we need to get a home win sooner rather than later. I’m confident that it is coming.

“We don’t want this to be something that is hanging over us for a while.

“I’d hate us to be talking about this in three or four weeks.

“We can learn lessons from Saturday and the home games before that and go into the game looking to win it.”