Injury latest: Wednesday is D Day for Hartlepool United and Keith Watson

Hartlepool United will have to wait until Wednesday for news on the fitness of defender Keith Watson.

The central defender was taken off in the closing stages of the 2-1 weekend win over Leyton Orient, with a knee problem.

And having had to wait for the swelling to go down, the club’s medical staff have booked Watson in for a scan on the injured joint tomorrow.

Only then will Pools discover the extent of the problem, which is a concern given the St Johnstone loanee’s injury history.

Watson has long-standing problems with his knee.

Having dislocated it as a youth, the player continues to suffer with the issue. His most recent reoccurrence was just last season when he suffered a freak injury in the gym while with Tommy Wright’s Saints.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding for Pools since signing on a temporary deal until January, being cited by many as one of the key catalysts in the club’s recent defensive revival.

Should Watson be ruled out it would open the door for the likes of Liam Donnelly or recently returned Louis Laing to step in, with Pools reasonably well stocked in the central defensive department.

At the weekend Harrison confirmed: “It is one of them things. We will have to wait and see. Over the next few days we will know more. “We hope it is not a bad one because he has been immense for us.”