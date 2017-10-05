James will be Thorne in my side, says Hartlepool United manager

Craig Harrison says James Thorne will be “fresh and ready to go” for Hartlepool United’s trip to struggling Solihull Moors on Saturday.

The new signing, who joined Pools last week on a short-term contract, was named on the bench for Tuesday night’s win over Barrow, having started last last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Woking.

Harrison says that they were mindful about overloading the former Manchester City and Nottingham Forest prospect with two games inside four days.

“We looked after James a little bit on Tuesday night – he’s not played an awful lot of football,” said Harrison.

“He played 70-odd minutes last Tuesday in the behind-closed-doors game we had with Bradford,.

“James played 60-odd at Woking on Saturday, so we are just taking care of him. He will be fresh and ready to go again on Saturday.”

The 21-year-old was followed into Pools by another forward, Tomi Adeloye, who also signed a short-term deal.

Former Charlton, Millwall and Stoke City talent Adeloye was not included in the matchday 16 in midweek, with Harrison saying that the 21-year-old will have to stake his claim on the training ground at the Racecourse in Durham.

“Tomi has an opportunity to fight for his place in the squad,” said the boss.

“We want people coming in to improve the squad, but no-one comes straight in [to the team] without working hard – that goes for everyone

“The new lads have settled in well, but they know what they have to do.”

Thorne looks set to come in for Ryan Donaldson, who hobbled off with an ankle problem in the first half against Barrow.

If Harrison stays true to his front three policy, it would probably mean the Manchester-born striker taking the central role, flanked by Jonathan Franks and Rhys Oates or Devante Rodney.

The Pools boss also has Jack Munns and Connor Simpson at his disposal, with Adeloye also a candidate.