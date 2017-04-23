Jeff Stelling named honorary president of the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust

Jeff Stelling has been named honorary president of the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust after stepping down as the club president.

The Hartlepool-born Soccer Saturday presenter stood down in the aftermath of Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Barnet, a crushing defeat which saw Pools slip into the League Two relegation zone with just two games of the season to go.

During Soccer Saturday Stelling let rip against manager Dave Jones and urged him "to go" following the damaging defeat which leaves the club battling for Football League survival.

Stelling said: "We have lost at home, we're in the relegation places, and it’s not personal Dave, but for God’s sake for the good of the club go now.

"Walk now. It’s 13 points from 51 this is not your level of football.

"[Finance director] Pam Duxbury, the chairman Gary Coxall, if he won’t walk, then sack him.

"If it means me resigning as president then I do so happily – do it now, do it today."

Stelling has been a man of his word and has quit his position after just two seasons in the role as figurehead of his hometown club.

Just a few hours later, the Trust announced that Stelling - and former defender and coach Michael Barron - had joined as honorary presidents.

They tweeted: "@HUST_1908 are proud to announce @StellingJeff & @Mickyb22 have joined as an honorary presidents. You too can join today #unitedtogether"

The Trust was established in late 2015 with the aim of improving communications between the club and it supporters, strengthening the influence of supporters over the running of the club, seeking fans representation on the board of the club, work with the club towards a common goal - the future stability and success of Hartlepool United and to safeguard the long-term future of Hartlepool United.

Steling, 62, had succeeded Lord Mandelson in the role of club president. Mandelson had been happy to stand aside after his involvement in Hartlepool had diminished following his move from the House of Commons to the House of Lords.

The brodcaster has brought great publicity and goodwill to the club thanks to the passion he displays about Pools on screen. That was summed up by his reaction to the result which sends Pools closer to the National League.

There were chants of "Dave Jones, get out of our club" from supporters in the Town End after Barnet made it 2-0, while fans chanted "you're not fit to wear the shirt" to the players at the full-time whistle.