Jeff Stelling reveals why he has made sensational return to Hartlepool United

Jeff Stelling has returned as Hartlepool United's Honorary Club President after walking out on the club last season.

The television presenter stood down in April after airing his unhappiness with then-manager Dave Jones live on Sky Sports.

But the popular figure announced his return ahead of the club's National League fixture with Chester in a move which provides a boost to the winless club and is certain to please the fanbase.

“When I stood down as Honorary Club President last April, it was because I did not approve of the club’s management, as some of you may have noticed,” said Stelling, in his regular column in Pools' match day programme.

“Five months on, and John Blackledge and Pam Duxbury have asked me to return. I am happy to say I have accepted.

“I had a long meeting with John and Pam before the Macclesfield game and I have to say I was impressed. Their ideas were the same as mine.

“First, stabilise the club to make sure that future generations have a club to follow. Second, give fans more say in running the club. And third, regain our Football League status as soon as possible.

“Pam and John need our support – and I will be giving mine.”

Chairman Duxbury was also delighted to see Stelling return to the role which he had occupied from 2015.

“I have to say how delighted I am to welcome Jeff Stelling back as Honorary President,” she said in her programme column.

“Football fans across the country know his passion for the club and I'm thrilled he's accepted our invitation to return to the role.

“Jeff's love for the club knows no bounds and will truly cement the link between the club and the Supporters' Trust.

“I also believe that this show we're all working together to ensure our football club, on and off the pitch, will have the right infrastructure in place to move onwards and upwards.”