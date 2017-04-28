Jeff Stelling says only one man to blame for Dave Jones' sacking ... and that's Jones

Sacked Dave Jones is understood to have raised the manner of his Hartlepool United departure with the League Managers Association.

Jones was angered by the rant made by the then Pools president, Jeff Stelling, live on Sky Sports.

Speaking immediately after the 2-0 defeat to Barnet, Stelling said that if Jones would not resign then he should be fired.

“It’s not personal Dave, but for God’s sake for the good of the club go now,” he said on Gillette Soccer Saturday.

“If he won’t walk then sack him ... do it now, do it today.”

Jones did not resign, in fact it was Stelling who stood down from his position on Saturday night.

Club owners JPNG only took the decision to dispense with the services of Jones on Sunday, with the 60-year-old’s exit announced officially on Monday.

It has been reported that Jones has complained to the LMA, though what the managers body can do is open to question bar perhaps a snotty letter to Sky and Stelling voicing their displeasure at the presenter’s actions.

However, Stelling, speaking on an interview played on BBC Tees last night while regretting a man lost his job, said that Jones had only himself to blame.

“It was pure passion,” he said. “What I regret is that anyone should lose their job.

"Dave did not lose his job for what I said that day, the chairman took another couple of days before he decided.

“Dave lost his job because he took 13 points out of 51 and that’s relegation form. It required drastic action.

“It was a very difficult situation.”

Stelling is hoping the side can pull off the greatest of escapes.

“We’re in big trouble, we have two games to save ourselves,” he said.

“Where there’s life, there’s hope. We go to Cheltenham and if we win it will go to the final day of the season.

“That’s all we can hope for now.”