Jonathan Franks’ under the radar work pleases Hartlepool United boss, just as much as his goals

Jonathan Franks has stolen the headlines thanks to his goalscoring exploits for Hartlepool United in recent weeks.

But it is some of his more subtle, often unnoticed, work that pleases manager Craig Harrison just as much.

Former Middlesbrough and Ross County wideman Franks has been outstanding for Pools since his summer return to the club where he spent three years between 2012 and 2015.

Four goals in his last five games, including match-winning strikes against Guiseley and Dagenham, speaks for itself.

But it not just his goals that has impressed Harrison.

His defensive work, particularly in the second period in the win at Leyton Orient on Saturday, has also come in for praise from the manager.

“He is key for us,” said Harrison.

“The week Franksy came in, I saw him and made it obvious I wanted him.

“Not just his goal but his overall performance pleased me.

“He doubled up with Devs (Nicky Deverdics) and made it difficult for Orient.

“Their wingers and full-backs are good players and we stopped them playing.

“Defensively and offensively Franksy was excellent for us against Orient.”

Franks’ smart volley just before the break was the turning point for Pools on Saturday - the catalyst for the turn of the tide in the game, which Harrison’s men won 2-1.

Speaking of his winger’s strike, Harrison said: “There was only one place that ball was going when it fell to him in the box.

“He’s been in great goalscoring form for us lately.”

Meanwhile, Harrison is delighted to have a navigated Pools’ toughest week and come out the back end with seven points.

“We’d have taken two,” said Harrison, when asked about what he’d have expected from trips to Orient and Wrexham.

“We are in good form but it was a tough week.

“Top of the league Dagenham, defensively solid Wrexham and then a top club in Orient. That’s three very good results.”