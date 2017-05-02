Kelly’s Eye on Hartlepool United: Hope is still there for Pools

Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.

Not my words you understand, though, like any ropy journalist, I will happily claim them as my own.

They are not even some great philosopher’s words – it’s not even a real life quote.

Those 14 words, 16 if you count good and thing twice, form part of a passage from my favourite film, The Shawshank Redemption, starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.

The sentence is spoken by Andy Dufresne, the principal character who has been put in prison for a murder he did not commit. Fabulous movie. If you have not seen it, where have you been?

I love that particular passage of words and it summed up this coming weekend I thought to a T as Hartlepool United cling to that last piece of hope.

Being a Poolie is very similar to the Shawshank Redemption – you suffer dark depressing days, some fearful beatings, but you escape at the end of it.

Pools and those of us with blue blood must be Andy Dufresne this Saturday.

Failure to break out of this appalling situation is too painful to comprehend. That is why we have to keep our arms wrapped around that word, hope.

Hope that Pools can bring an end to one of the most wretched periods of the club’s history by beating Doncaster .

Hope that Notts County maintain their wonderful end-of-season form and deny Newport a victory this Saturday.

Hope that players and fans unite again and show our great nation what an amazing town we can be.

Hope that Pools’ stay in the Football League does not end at 96 years young.

Someone asked me the other day what odds I would give Pools. I thanked Matthew Bates for his interest but said it was my job to ask the questions. Only kidding.

No, someone asked what odds I’d give Pools and I reckoned 30%, 30-70, however you wish to label it. And before you accuse little Roy of being a doom and gloom monger, those odds are much brighter than they were before Dave Jones was sacked. Before his exit, it was more like 5-95.

Logic says Pools can’t do it but when was there ever any logic when it comes to following Pools?

My head may say otherwise, but my heart says there is one last hurrah from this team, one final throw of the dice and what better stage to do it with the Sky Sports cameras at the Vic.

Sport never fails to disappoint when the odds look stacked the other way, Kelly’s Eye points to Botham’s Ashes in 1981, the 1985 black ball World Snooker final, the 1999 and 2005 Champions League finals, the 2012 Ryder Cup ‘Miracle of Medinah’.

I’m not putting a Pools win over Doncaster in the same bracket as Liverpool’s comeback win over AC Milan, merely pointing out that sport has a habit of throwing up the unpredictable. Those triumphs against the odds have come from a mixture of sheer brilliance, great temperament, and an unwavering belief in your own ability. Pools have got to summon up all those elements if they are to shock the title contenders.

They have done it to us before with disaster at the doorstep, Kelly’s Eye recalls late-ish escapes against Darlington, Carlisle, Morecambe and Exeter.

This will require something sensational, but please remember, hope is a good thing.