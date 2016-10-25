Kisses from eccentric Italian boss inspired Orient win over Hartlepool United

Leyton Orient boss Alberto Cavasin has revealed that good luck kisses inspired his players to victory at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

With Orient a goal down at the break, thanks to Josh Laurent's first senior strike for Pools, the eccentric Italian manager decided to show his players a bit of love.

The 60-year-old gaffer kissed every one of his players on the cheek.

And it seemed to work, with Orient, without a win since the start of September, came out and turned the game on it's head courtesy of a Sandro Semedo strike and an Ollie Palmer double.

Cavasin, a former Fiorentina and Sampdoria boss, revealed to the East London & West Essex Guardian: "I kissed them all. Twice.

"I would have gave them three kisses but you can’t kiss them on the mouth

"It feels good to get my first win but we have not reached our potential yet. The first half is just part of the past.

"There has been two months of bad results and some really tough moments, as we sat just above the bottom of the table.

"It wasn’t good going into the changing room with the result at 1-0. It wasn’t an easy situation to face.

"But we managed to do better in the second half. We are not top level yet as I felt we were a little scared trying to make it 1-1."

"Ten minutes into the second half I thought they were better than us. But then we scored and the team started to run their socks off."