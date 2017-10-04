Last-gasp 1-0 win is as good as a rout says Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison

Craig Harrison believes Hartlepool United’s last-gasp 1-0 victory over Barrow was as good as any landslide win.

Pools left it until he seventh minute of added time before Michael Woods headed the winner from a Nicky Deverdics cross last night.

It proves how much the lads believe that they went on and on until they got that goal CRAIG HARRISON

It moved Pools to within three points of the National League play-offs and continued the revival following the club’s sticky start to the season.

“Sometimes that type of win give you more togetherness, more momentum than a 3-0 or 4-0 victory,” said Harrison after Pools moved up to 14th place in a very congested table.

“We’ve had a little bit of luck – they had a couple of very good opportunities.

“But to grit it out and score in the last minute is the sort of performance and win that brings people together even more.

“I’m so pleased for players, they have given everything.”

Pools were forced to ride their luck at times with Barrow guilty of wasting some gilt-edged chances, especially Jordan White and Byron Harrison, who missed he target with only Scott Loach to beat.

And the home side relied on Loach making a superb save from a Dan Jones free-kick and a close-range effort from White, with defender Louis Laing making a last-ditch block to keep out the rebound.

“Barrow are a tough team to play against,” said Pools boss Harrison.

“They have five or six lads 6ft 2in or 6ft 3in, they have good set-play deliveries and a helluva long throw.

“They asked questions and I thought we defended really well.

“Height is not exactly our strong suit, but we showed whether we were 6ft 2in or 5ft 2in. If everyone does their job then you give yourself a chance of turning it into a win.

“Scott [Loach] made a couple of really good saves and they’ve had a couple of other chances,

“But I think we’ve had opportunities ourselves, Franksy has hit the post at the end and Woodsy has had a couple of chances with shots.

“I think we deserved it for the work ethic.

“It’s nice for everyone – the players and fans.

“It was great we could send the 3,000 fans home happy.”