Lewis Alessandra backed to recover from penalty nightmare when Hartlepool host Morecambe

Scott Harrison has backed Hartlepool United teammate Lewis Alessandra to bounce back from his penalty horror show.

The forward went against team rules to take and miss a spot-kick late on in the 1-0 home defeat to Blackpool on Boxing Day.

But despite criticism for nudging designated taker Padraig Amond out the way, and subsequently hammering the pen over the bar, Harrison believes Alessandra will come back fighting when Pools take on Morecambe at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium tomorrow.

He said: “As soon as he hit it you could tell his head was down.

“But he is a good player so I know he will be back in the next game and I have no doubt he will be flying.

“At the end of the day it was just a one of those things.

“In training he scores them all the time. He tries to whip it, but he has got his foot under the ball.

“He will not let it have an impact on his play.”

Harrison has been a peripheral figure at Pools this season.

But in recent weeks, despite one lapse in concentration which cost a goal on Monday, he has been a pillar of strength in the heart of defence.

Harrison, after a difficult start to the season, is just delighted to be playing again.

“All I want to be doing is play football,” he said.

“I want to play as many games as I can.

“Fingers crossed I will be in the team again Friday.”

The importance of the visit of Morecambe is not lost on Harrison, or the rest of Pools’ dressing-room, for that matter.

The former Sunderland trainee added: “It is a very big game.

“We need to start getting points on the board.

“It is disappointing not to win heading into a busy period, but hopefully we can win again and move from there up the table.”