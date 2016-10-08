Lewis Alessandra confident he will break his Hartlepool United duck

Lewis Alessandra says playing out of position is no excuse for his Hartlepool United goal drought.

The forward, who is expected to start this afternoon’s home clash with Crawley Town, is yet to net in blue and white since his summer switch from Rochdale.

But in his defence, he has been operating off the right, rather than in his more familiar central striking role.

Alessandra does not see it that way, though.

He is frustrated that he is yet to contribute in front of goal.

Although, the 27-year-old knows it’s only a matter of time before he gets back to doing what he does best - scoring goals.

“It’s been a frustrating one for me,” he said.

“The only reason I have been getting away with it is because I have been playing out on the right.

“I’ve not really had a chance in my proper position through the middle.

“To be honest I am frustrated I haven’t got that goal, though. I can’t use that as an excuse because I have had chances to score and have been unable to take them.

“I’m sure it will come, though.

“As a team we continue to create chances and if they continue to fall my way I’m confident I will take one of them.

“Hopefully, sooner rather than later.”

While he has not been hitting the back of the net at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, Alessandra has certainly been chipping in with assists.

“I’ve been top of the assists chart,” said the attacker.

“After every game I look on the charts on Sky Sports to see where I am and they keep giving my assists to Nicky Featherstone.

“They won’t be able to do that this weekend, luckily.

“I think I’d be miles ahead at the top if it wasn’t for that.

“So that is something to be positive about anyway.”

Whether it is goals or assists, though, it matters little Alessandra in the grand scheme of things.

he’s only bothered about Pools winning.

“If the team is winning and we are scoring goals it doesn’t matter to me,” he said.

“I don’t worry about it. I’m really not too fussed about it.

“I do really want it to come. It’s nice to score but it isn’t the most important thing. It will come.”