Lewis Alessandra: Dropped points is killing Hartlepool’s season

Dropping points is on the verge of killing Hartlepool United’s season, according to forward Lewis Alessandra.

The former Oldham, Plymouth, Morecambe, York and Rochdale striker knows exactly what it takes to do well in the lower reaches of the English Football League, having reached the League Two play-offs with the Pilgrims in 2014-15.

But he has also had a taste of what it’s like to fail, having suffered the drop with Jackie McNamara’s Minstermen last season.

So Alessandra is well placed to judge the lie of the land at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium after 14 games.

And while many feel things are on the slide at Pools, Alessandra thinks it is only a matter of time before things click.

But, he has urged caution, too.

If Pools keep dropping points, much like they did from yet another winning position against Leyton Orient last Saturday, they are at risk of seeing their season descend into turmoil.

“Points dropped is all we seem to talk about these days,” said a frustrated Alessandra.

“We have been in good positions in games but we just can’t seem to hold out for wins. It is happening week after week.

“It just seems like that’s the tale of our season.

“Dropping points is killing us.

“We need to get that right.

“We were on a bit of a run, but we have lost that recently. We need to make sure we get back to it this weekend.”

Pools head to Barnet’s The Hive looking to get back to winning ways.

Two losses on the bounce has brought the critics out in force over the last fortnight, but Alessandra is not losing sight of just how good Pools can be, especially when they put their mind to it.

The 27-year-old said: “We are frustrated at where we are in the table.

“There are so many times this season where we feel we should have had more points. This can’t continue.

“We have quality in every area of the pitch but our results and our league position is not showing that.

“We are so close to getting in the top seven mix.”