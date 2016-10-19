Lewis Hawkins happy to put shift in for Hartlepool United

Lewis Hawkins has vowed to continue to do the groundwork for Hartlepool United, in order to allow others to work their magic, writes Liam Kennedy.

Despite defeat at Carlisle at the weekend Hawkins’ all-action midfield performance was one of few highlights that managed to come from the Brunton park clash.

And Hawkins, who has established himself as an integral part of Craig Hignett’s midfield set up in recent weeks, says while he doesn’t have the tools to create for Pools, he is happy to run himself into the ground for Pools’ cause alongside fellow midfield dynamo Josh Laurent.

“We have got me and Josh in the midfield who will run all day for this team,” said the 23-year-old.

“We will always put a shift in.

“I can’t create. I can put the hard yards in further back, though, allowing the players in front of me like Nath (Nathan Thomas) to make things happen.

“It is up to them to win us the game.

“It is up to me to give those players the platform to do that.”