Leyton Orient 2 Hartlepool United 1: Player ratings/ stats, Pools truly woeful

MATCH RATINGS

POOLS 4-2-3-1

Joe Fryer: Given scant protection from his defence, made great point-blank stop from Adeboyejo and flying save from Abrahams in second half. 7

Carl Magnay: Seemed to be pacing himself first half, no shock given how long he's been out, and tried to get forward in second half. 5

Scott Harrison: Poorest game for some time, shame it had to come here. Tried to get sent off at end with a bit of petulance. 4

Brad Walker: Struggled for the first time since his move to defence. Booked. 4

Liam Donnelly: Sent off disgraceful show of dissent at the death, squared up to ref and deserved straight red rather than two yellow. 2

Nicky Featherstone: Not the skipper's day, was subbed. 5

Nicky Deverdics: Struggled to make any impact and no shock he was brought off at half-time. 4

Lewis Alessandra: Weak 'finish' in first half and headed over in second period. 4

Rhys Oates: Put Pools ahead but failed with two open goals in the second half. 4

Padraig Amond: Not at his best, but put himself about in customary fashion, setting up a 'gimme' for Alessandra which was wasted. Inexplicably subbed. 4

Nathan Thomas: Had a couple of efforts saved from distance and tried to spark a bit of life from side and sent over a couple of excellent crosses which were not converted. 5

SUBS

Michael Woods (for Deverdics 46): Lifted Pools on arrival and sent in some good balls which deserved better results. 6

Devante Rodney (for Amond 72): Terrible decision to haul off Amond and put on young striker who struggled to make any impact, though was not alone in that regard. 4

Louis Rooney (for Featherstone 82): Why was he left on the bench until the 82nd minute? Senseless. N/A

Unused subs: Dudzinski, Bates, Hawkins, Blackford.

Goal: Oates 8

Booked: Walker 86, Donnelly 90

Sent off: Donnelly 90

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Clark, Pollock, Mezague, Semedo, Collins, Kelly, Alzate (McCallum 70), Ochieng, Abrahams (Moncur 84), Adeboyejo (Koroma 76)

Unused subs: Janata, Happe, Dalby, Janse

Goal: Adeboyejo 18, Abrahams 34

Booked: Semedo 59, Koroma 84

Referee: Dean Whitestone. 6

Att: 5,411 (away 351)