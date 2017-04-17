Leyton Orient-Hartlepool United: Two changes for Pools

Dave Jones made two changse to his Hartlepool United team for today's basement battle at Leyton Orient.

Kenton Richardson was ruled out with an ankle injury sustained against Carlisle United on Friday, which meant a first start since mid-September for Carl Magnay.

The 28-year-old, who came on for Richardson just before halftime against the Cumbrians, has made a remarkable recovery from ruptured knee ligaments.

There was a change in midfield, where Nicky Deverdics started in place of Michael Woods who was named on the bench.

Teenage forward Jack Blackford came onto the bench.

Pools face an O's side desperate to extend their Football League lives for at least a further game.

Omer Riza's young side showed their mettle, and no lack of quality, on Good Friday when they led 2-1 at Luton, only to be pegged back by Isaac Vassell's equaliser.

A win for Orient would only delay the inevitable, but, for Pools, victory is crucial if they are to stay up.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Clark, Pollock, Mezague, Semedo, Collins, Kelly, Alzate, Ochieng, Abrahams, Adeboyejo

Sub: Grainger, Liburd, Moncur, Koroma, Dalby, Alderson, Happe

Pools: Fryer, Magnay, Harrison, Walker, Donnelly, Featherstone, Devcerdics, Alessandra, Thomas, Amond, Oates.

Subs: Dudzinski, Bates, Woods, Hawkins, Rooney, Rodney, Blackford.