Liam Donnelly says Hartlepool United need to forgive and forget

Liam Donnelly accepts it won’t be easy for Hartlepool United to forget their defensive collapse against Leyton Orient at the weekend.

But that is exactly what they must do if they are to move on from the disappointing defeat.

One thing Donnelly is sure of, is that despite Saturday’s 3-1 loss, Pools have not become a bad team overnight.

“There are a few mistakes that we have been making regularly,” he said.

“And we know that if we cut out those mistakes we can challenge any team in this league. We all believe that within the dressing room at this club.

“We are going to have to look at the goals we have conceded in the week and make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“We were in control of the game first half. It was a good time for us to score, but we can’t just let go of the game the way we did really.

“As a team we need to forget about this game. Next week is another game altogether.”

Despite being a part of a back four which conceded three quick-fire goals in the second-half Northern Ireland Under-21 skipper Donnelly was probably not at fault for any of them.

It’s times like this when finger pointing doesn’t always work, says the former Fulham kid.

Collectively Pools need to step up to the plate and improve.

Donnelly said: “I don’t think we can single anyone out.

“Yes there were individual errors but we all need to stand up and take responsibility.

“We have to look at it as a team and make sure we sort it out.

“We look ahead to the next game and make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“The defence are disappointed, but we must make sure that we are all ready this week to sort out the problems and make sure they do not occur next week when we go to Barnet.”

Two weeks in a row now, at Carlisle United and also the Orient home game on Saturday, Pools have conceded three goals.

Bar Morecambe (26), Pools (25) now have the leakiest defence in League Two.

Donnelly admits he is concerned by that.

“Six goals in two weeks is a worry,” he said.

“It is disappointing. But we have not been good enough at the back in recent weeks.

“It’s not like we haven’t looked at. We know that we need to cut out the mistakes that are costing us games.

“The manager did the video thing with us last week and I’m sure it will be the same again this week.

We have had that conversation. And it did make an impact.

“We played well first half, were in control of the game but these small mistakes can have an impact on the whole team.

“After the couple of chances we had at the start of the second half we probably didn’t pressure their goal enough. We had a few chances in both halves but we couldn’t take them.

“We need to cut it out.”