Liam Kennedy analysis: Disappointment for Pools but Alessandra goal a bonus

In recent weeks it’s been a tale of two wingers for Hartlepool United.

On the one side - the left - you’ve had probably the form wideman in League Two.

On the other - the right - you’ve had another who despite putting in as many equally as eye-catching performances has not had anywhere near as many column inches devoted to him.

Saturday, for the first time this season, it was Lewis Alessandra’s chance to put Nathan Thomas is the shade.

The striker, who has been played out of position for much of this season, eventually got the goal his consistency has merited. And it was fitting that it was from Thomas’ missed penalty that he managed to net his maiden strike for Pools.

Roll back the clock to last Thursday and a sit down between the Mail and Alessandra, where they humble frontman revealed his frustrations at not hitting the back of the net since his summer switch from Rochdale.

In an open and honest interview North West native Alessandra also set himself the target of having an October to rival Thomas’ September, in which he netted five in five and was somehow robbed of picking up the coveted player of the month gong.

Well, after Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Crawley Town, it’s one down and five to go for the 27-year-old.

Although his early goals was not enough to see Pools claim all three points at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, with a late James Collins penalty ending hopes of securing a first home win since April.

All eyes were on Thomas at the weekend, as you’d expect.

And it was the Pools talisman who produced the goods early on as his ghosting run and dazzling trickery tied Town left-back in knots and with little choice the defender brought Thomas for a penalty.

Also as you’d expect a man in Thomas’ goalscoring form of late was in no mood to hand the ball over to designated penalty taker Padraig Amond.

But then two rather unexpected turns of event occurred.

First of all Thomas saw his poorly struck penalty saved low down by Glen Morris. Then even more unexpected was that fastest to react to the miss was Alessandra who then nodded the ball into the empty net for 1-0.

The lead was no less than Pools deserved at that point.

But having taken an early lead, it was Crawley who then went on to the front foot. The pace of wide players Enzo Boldewijn down one side and Billy Clifford down the other meant Jake Carroll and Jordan Richards, in particular, were given a headache or two.

In midfield too, Pools began to find things tough.

Missing the massive presence of Nicky Featherstone, as well as the continued unavailability of Michael Woods, Pools looked a touch less composed and controlled than they usually do in the middle the park. This fact was only further underlined when Nicky Deverdics was forced from the pitch on the half hour with a thigh strain.

This lack of control meant in-form Josh Laurent was unable to make his late runs into dangerous areas, and it also meant the perfect service out to Thomas, which has gained Pools and the winger so much success of late, was cut out at source.

The man at the centre of everything Crawley did well was Aliu Djalo.

Very few players have the ability to dictate a game and play a killer pass at this level, Djalo appeared to be able to do both.

It was from his ball into the box that Crawley could, and should, have had their leveller in the opening 45.

A chip on to the head of Boldewijn, who did appear to shove Carroll, hit Bartlett’s post and rebounded clear.

In the melee that ensued the again impressive Toto Nsiala, who put his body on the line and won absolutely everything both on the floor and in the air, had to be on hand to block a goal-bound effort, before Town skipper Jimmy Smith cracked off the bar from 18 yards.

It was a let off for Pools and possibly a sign of things to come.

The storm really did not ensue for Pools, though. As impressive and dominant as Town had been after the goal, they were flat in the second period, with Pools keeping them at arms length.

That was until the 76th minute. Just when Pools looked to have taken the sting out of the visitors a floated cross from the right caught Carroll out at the back post.

He allowed Collins to get in front of him, and with a header on goal looking likely, he bundled the frontman to the ground.

At the same end as Thomas’ miss Collins made no mistake. Bartlett went the right way but could do little about the crisp strike into the bottom left corner.

And despite a tactical change which saw Pools switch to two up top with the arrival of Billy Paynter, as well as a late Nsiala header, which sailed inches wide, that’s the way it stayed at the Vic. Although Pools did have to survive a late scare in added time when Collins was denied a winner, by the brilliance of Scott Harrison.

The former Sunderland defender made a goal-saving challenge to deny the striker in added time, after Crawley had hit the upright.

Had Crawley netted it would have been harsh on Pools. Although, they’ll be thanking their lucky stars the match didn’t last another five minutes.