Liam Kennedy’s match analysis: Hartlepool United 1 Leyton Orient 3

Speak to any member of the Hartlepool United squad or coaching staff and they will tell you with great confidence that the League Two play-offs are the number one aim this season.

Well, on Saturday’s showing those aims look like pure fantasy.

A second-half defensive capitulation saw Pools throw away another lead and drop yet more points on home soil against Leyton Orient.

Josh Laurent had put the home side well on the way with a strike on the stroke of half-time. But a Sandro Semedo leveller and an Ollie Palmer double ensured third-bottom Orient left the Northern Gas & Power Stadium with the spoils.

No team that has defended as badly, as consistently, has ever had any degree of success in football.

You just can’t expect to gift teams goals, week-in, week-out, and win football matches. That’s what Pools did against Orient.

Pools have dreams of achievement this season. Their ambitions are certainly high.

And you know what, with the level of talent they have within their ranks, the likes of Laurent, Nathan Thomas, Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, etc, there’s no reason why, with some hard work and organisation Pools can’t be right up there.

There’s a problem, though. Expecting success is one thing. But actually putting the building blocks in place to achieve it are a whole different kettle of fish.

Sadly, Pools are seriously lacking in a number of areas. And that was laid bare by lowly Orient, who came to the Vic with their confidence shot to bits and without a win in eight games.

But thanks to some comical defending served up for 25 painful second-half minutes the O’s left the North East with their first three point haul since September 3.

From the first minute you could tell something was brewing at the Vic.

The players looked edgy. They were wasteful in possession, passes went out of play, touches went begging. And that nervousness seemed to spill out on to the terraces also.

Still, Pools did carve out a number of opportunities – Amond saw a header from close range on the quarter hour, from a Laurent cross, sail wide. It was then Lewis Alessandra’s turn to be wasteful.

Laurent slid through the in-form forward but his attempts to round keeper Cisak were thwarted.

While Pools looked the most likely to score the visitors were not without their own ambition.

Just before the half hour they almost got the opener - a Palmer header from a Callum Kennedy free-kick rattled Carson’s bar.

Amond again had the chance to score with his head, but much like his first attempt, it went past the post when it seemed much easier to score.

Just when it looked like Hignett’s men would go in at the break unrewarded, Laurent popped up with his first for the club.

An Alessandra corner from the left found Lewis Hawkins head in the area, and the midfielder’s knock down was perfect for Laurent who applied the finishing touches from close range.

It was disjointed and far from pretty in the first 45, but given the chances created it was hard to argue that they didn’t deserve to go in at the break ahead.

And they started the second half where they left off in the first, with Featherstone seeing a goal-bound effort blocked just 90 seconds in.

Fellow midfield workhorse Hawkins, who provided Laurent’s strike, tried to get in on the act himself - on 52 he saw a header clawed away by the sprawling figure of Cisak.

But, against the run of play, Orient were back in it. And with that, the winds of change swept across an icily cold Vic.

A powerful shot from Semedo squirmed under the body of Carson. The keeper will definitely wish he’d got down quicker to the strike.

Those type of saves are usually meat and drink to the Northern Irishman, but not on this occasion.

Just minutes later the game was turned on its head as Palmer cut in from the left and curled into Carson’s bottom left hand corner for 2-1. From a defensive perspective, it was a poor, poor goal to concede. And things didn’t get any better for Hignett’s backline, as Palmer again waltzed through, unchallenged to net his second and Orient’s third of the game on 69 minutes, to all but put an end to the contest.

From the joy of Laurent’s goal, 25 minutes of madness cost Pools dear.

Alessandra had one free-kick which for a brief moment threatened to curl in and reduce the arrears but it went wide, and with it went Pools chances of getting anything out of the game.

Worryingly the result meant Pools slid from 13th to 17th in the fourth tier table.

And having been three points off the top seven and four off the bottom two at the start of play, the pendulum has swung in the opposite direction.

While the play-off spots are a point further away, those at the bottom made up ground, too, with the gap cut to three.

Pools must take this as a warning.

Keep defending like school boys and a relegation fight could easily unfold.

But switch on and start defending properly, as a team, from whistle to whistle, not just for spells in games, and something could easily be achieved under Craig Hignett this campaign.