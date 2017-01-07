Liddle in the mix: Pools target sensational deal to re-sign midfielder Gary

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Gary Liddle could be set for a sensational return to Victoria Park.

The Mail understands that Pools are one of two League Two clubs in the running to sign the Chesterfield skipper this month.

And Monday is believed to be the day when the Spireites man will decide whether to remain in the Midlands, move elsewhere, or return to the Vic, where he made more than 250 appearances between 2006 and 2012.

Despite being handed the captain’s armband by former Pools boss Danny Wilson at the Proact Stadium, Liddle has come in for criticism this campaign.

That has been heightened by the club’s struggles, with Wilson & Co currently occupying one of the four third tier relegation spots.

With Chesterfield desperate to cut their wage bill, Liddle, now 30, is a player who has been told he will be allowed to leave this month.

That immediately alerted Hignett and Pools, who are understood to have held talks with the players’ representatives.

Liddle is said to be mulling over his next move, with at least one other offer, rumoured to be from Luton Town, in the offing.

It is understood the player will make a decision on his future after this weekend’s round of fixtures.

The move would come as a shock to many, especially given recent rumours about Pools financial situation.

Manager Hignett has made noises over the last month or so suggesting that players must depart before their were significant incomings at the club.

A switch for Liddle might suggest otherwise, although it is not clear whether this signing would be permanent or on loan.

Should a deal be concluded, Liddle will become the third signing of what has so far been a busy month for Hignett and Pools.

On Thursday, the club completed a season-long loan deal for Sean Kavanagh from Championship outfit Fulham.

Yesterday, teenage frontman Devante Rodney, formerly of Manchester City and most recently Sheffield Wednesday, put pen to paper on a permanent deal at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Central defender Toto Nsiala has also left the club. He was sold for a fee believed to be in the region of £24,000 to League One strugglers Shrewsbury Town.