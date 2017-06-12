Loyal Hartlepool United fan takes season ticket sales to 500

Hartlepool United have cleared another season ticket barrier.

Pools have clinched their 500th sale thanks to one of their longest-serving supporters.

Eric Robinson, 81-years-young has renewed his ticket in the Niramax Stand, or the Mill House in ‘old money’.

His purchase follows on from a more dramatic purchase – the arrival of the ‘fab four’ after new boss, Craig Harrison, signed keeper Scott Loach, midfielder Luke George, attacker Jack Munns and centre-forward Jake Cassidy.

“The new signings look good,” said Eric, who told the club website that he has been a fan for 70 years.

“It looks like a step in the right direction and although I don’t know too much about the new manager, I like what I have heard so far.

“We’ve just got to go out next season and try to win it, onwards and upwards and hopefully it’ll be a good season.”

Pools have frozen season ticket prices and averaged out over the season, admission works out at less than £11 per match.

The club have also extended their Early Bird deadline until Friday, July 14.

Early Bird prices are £250 (adults), £150 (senior citizens/students), £120 (under 19) and £75 (under 16).

Season tickets are on sale now from the ticket office at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium (10am-4pm on each weekday and online at www.hufc-tickets.co.uk

The club will be announcing some additional opening hours in the build-up to the Early Bird deadline.