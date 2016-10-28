‘Mad dog’ antics not Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett’s style

‘Mad dog’ Martin Allen’s managerial style is admirable, according to Craig Hignett.

But the Hartlepool United boss has no plans to copy the pitchside, and off field, antics of his Barnet rival.

Allen is known for his crazy stunts and whole-hearted, at times remarkably combative, style.

While at Brentford he attempted to inspire his squad prior to an FA Cup tie at Victoria Park by diving into the River Tees and challenging his players to a race from their Darlington hotel.

Hignett, though, despite being an admirer of Allen as a manager and a man, insists he is cut from a different cloth.

“He is a top man. A real character. There aren’t many of them in the game these days,” said Hignett.

“It is always enjoyable seeing him.

“I’m a different person to him. Although, saying that I have been sent off this season.

“Everyone has their own way of managing - who is to say one is right and one is wrong.

“I am still finding out my style. He has done this a lot longer than me so he knows his.”

At The Hive, Hignett makes his return to the touchline, having served his three game ban.

While the manager saw some positives in taking a step back, he’s delighted to be in the thick of it again tomorrow.

“It will be massive being back,” he said.

“It’s been frustrating being in the stands because you can’t really get your message across.

“Sat in the stand you see different things to the dugout.

“It is nice in that sense but it will be good to be back.”